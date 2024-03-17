Shoplifter who targeted several stores in Wigan borough receives her punishment
A shoplifter has been ordered to attend drug rehabilitation by the courts.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gaynor Dobson, 47, of Chaucer Grove, Leigh, pleaded guilty to stealing food worth £31.27 from Aldi on September 21, men's deodorants worth £40 from Tesco on September 28, candles from The Range on December 10 and toys worth between £150 and £200 from Asda on December 17.
She also admitted attempting to steal deodorants from Tesco on September 28 and beauty products from Superdrug on December 23, and failing to attend court on December 28 while on bail.
She was sentenced to a 12-month community order, with a drug rehabilitation element, and must pay £106.27 compensation.