Sentencing of a shoplifter who finally admitted to menacing the people who had detained her has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Claire Forbes, 41, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, had pleaded guilty to stealing £60 worth of goods from Iceland in the town on October 30 last year but denied threatening unlawful violence afterwards
However, she later changed her plea to guilty and also confessed to an August bail breach.
She had been due to be sentenced in early November but the hearing has now been delayed until November 25 to give more time for the preparation of reports.