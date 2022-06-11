Shoplifter who took two gift sets from Wigan store is banned from town centre

A thief has been banned from entering a town centre for a year.

By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 12:30 pm

Sukenya Morrisey, 37, of York Road South, Ashton, pleaded guilty to stealing two Soap and Glory sets worth £50 from Boots on October 18.

Read More

Read More
Wigan man jailed for 26 months for stealing lead from library roof and other cri...

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation activity days and banned her from a defined area of Ashton town centre, which includes the Gerard Centre, for 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

She is banned from the Gerard Centre in Ashton

She must pay a £50 fine, £50 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and £95 to fund victim services.