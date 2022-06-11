Shoplifter who took two gift sets from Wigan store is banned from town centre

Sukenya Morrisey, 37, of York Road South, Ashton, pleaded guilty to stealing two Soap and Glory sets worth £50 from Boots on October 18.
Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation activity days and banned her from a defined area of Ashton town centre, which includes the Gerard Centre, for 12 months.
She must pay a £50 fine, £50 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and £95 to fund victim services.