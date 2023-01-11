Malcolm Ellison, whom magistrates say has an appalling track record for theft, had appeared before them againto admit stealing £20 worth of washing machine pods from B&M Bargains on September 14.

The 56-year-old of Keats Avenue in Worsley Mesnes, has now been been hit with a year-long criminal behaviour order bannng him from the Ashton's Gerard Centre in particular and any retail outlet in the Wigan area in general.

The Gerard Centre in Ashton-in-Makerfield is one of the retail outlets from which serial thief Malcolm Ellison is barred for the next year

The order also prohibits him from putting anyone in fear of violence in the Wigan area.