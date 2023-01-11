News you can trust since 1853
Shoplifting menace is barred from every Wigan retail outlet

A serial shoplifter has been barred from every Wigan retail outlet.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Malcolm Ellison, whom magistrates say has an appalling track record for theft, had appeared before them againto admit stealing £20 worth of washing machine pods from B&M Bargains on September 14.

The 56-year-old of Keats Avenue in Worsley Mesnes, has now been been hit with a year-long criminal behaviour order bannng him from the Ashton's Gerard Centre in particular and any retail outlet in the Wigan area in general.

The Gerard Centre in Ashton-in-Makerfield is one of the retail outlets from which serial thief Malcolm Ellison is barred for the next year
The order also prohibits him from putting anyone in fear of violence in the Wigan area.

He was also given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £110 in costs and a victim services surcharge.