Shoplifting menace is barred from every Wigan retail outlet
A serial shoplifter has been barred from every Wigan retail outlet.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Malcolm Ellison, whom magistrates say has an appalling track record for theft, had appeared before them againto admit stealing £20 worth of washing machine pods from B&M Bargains on September 14.
The 56-year-old of Keats Avenue in Worsley Mesnes, has now been been hit with a year-long criminal behaviour order bannng him from the Ashton's Gerard Centre in particular and any retail outlet in the Wigan area in general.