Sick Wigan sex attacker locked up after stalking and assaulting stranger

A “vile” Wigan predator who stalked a stranger for two hours before sexually assaulting her in a car park, has been jailed.

Peter Gibson, of Melrose Drive in Winstanley, has been locked up for four years following the attack, which happened in small parking area off Wallgate on November 31 last year.

The 53-year-old faced a judge at Bolton Crown Court this week after handing himself in following a police manhunt.

CCTV footage captured Gibson, 53, following his victim as she walked down the main road on her own.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was then brutally assaulted and left bleeding until she was discovered by a passerby and taken to hospital for treatment.

The court heard how the victim had gone out with her friends on the evening of Friday, November 30.

A spokesperson for the Crime Prosecution Service, said: “By her own admission she was very intoxicated and has no memory of what happened to her. Her last memory of the evening was being in club called Rock Box, dancing.

“Her next memory is waking up in Accident and Emergency.

“A member of the public called an ambulance after she had come across the victim in the carpark with blood on her legs.”

Gibson had also tried to speak to the victim earlier in the night.

After his sentencing, his victim spoke out about how the attack has had a lasting effect on her.

The brave woman said she felt she had a duty to put him behind bars to protect other woman.

“He is vile and a danger to society”, she said. “I was just enjoying a night out.

“It’s horrible having to second-guess everything now.

“He followed me and a friend from 9.30pm on the Friday and he waited for my mate to go then followed me.”

His victim said that she does not believe four years in prison is enough for what he did to her.

“He got a maximum of six years for the offence. Then two years got taken off because he pleaded guilty and handed himself in.

“He had no remorse just sat scratching his nose and scratching his head on the video link.

“It’s just not enough at all.”

Following the incident, police launched a widespread manhunt for the attacker, who they believed could have been seen by revellers out on the town. This led to Gibson handing himself in three days after the assault.