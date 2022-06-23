Six arrested and cocaine, cash and a taser seized in dawn raids on a Wigan council estate

A number of addresses in the Marsh Green area were subject to search warrants at 5.30am on Thursday June 23 and six people were arrested.

The four women and two men were detained on suspicion of money laundering and possession of class A and C drugs.

Police preparing for their dawn raids

Items seized at three of the four homes include what appeared to be a block of cocaine which could be worth several thousands of pounds, a quantity of the prescription sedative diazepam and around £10,000 in cash recovered from a strong box which officers suspects could be criminal proceeds.

Also seized were a taser, body armour and a CS gas cannister.

Neighbourhood officers, who were supported by the Tactical Aid Unit and District Tasking Team, say this is the latest in a series of crackdowns on organised crime and that more can be expected.

Neighbourhood sergeant for Wigan West, Stuart Hall, said: “Judging by the items seized and the number of arrests made, this has been a good morning’s work.

Seized quantities of the class C prescription drug diazepam

"Police will investigate reports of drugs, and if we get any intelligence we will be executing more warrants.

"In fact there are more in the pipeline already.”

There has been a number of morning raids at addresses in several parts of Wigan in recent weeks, including the Ashton and Highfield areas.

Sgt Hall said that anyone who had suspicions of drug dealing in their area are urged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

An estimated £10,000 in cash recovered from a strong box at one of the Marsh Green addresses