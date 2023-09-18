News you can trust since 1853
Six months behind bars for Wigan borough pub burglar

A man who broke into a Wigan borough pub is beginning a six-month prison sentence.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Scott Robinson is beginning a six-month jail term

Scott Robinson, of Thompson House, Atherton, appeared in court to plead guilty to the burglary of The Red Lion on Church Street, Atherton and was given a 26-week custodial term.

A social media post on GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said that the conviction followed an investigation by the Atherton and Tyldesley Neighbourhood Team withassistance from the Wigan Offender Management Unit.