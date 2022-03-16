Sixth man charged with the murder of Wigan dad Christopher Hughes
Murder squad detectives have charged a sixth man with the killing of Wigan dad Christopher Hughes.
The Marsh Green 37-year-old disappeared on the afternoon of Friday February 18 and his body was found on land near the M58 at Skelmersdale four days later.
A post-morterm examination concluded that he died as a result of multiple serious injuries.
Read More
Mohammed Razgar, 40, of Plane Avenue, Worsley Hall, was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on March 17, having been charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Hughes.
Alan Jad, 51, of Ridyard Street, Wigan Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, both in Worsley Hall, Erland Spahiu, 33, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale; Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Worsley Hall, and Dean Smeaton O'Neill-Davey, 29 of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, have previously appeared before justices facing the same charges and have been remanded in custody pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on April 8.