Skelmersdale Police Station set for opening after revamp

Skelmersdale Police Station on Southway will open its doors on December 14.

Chief Insp Chris Abbott said: “The West Lancashire Police station is a massive improvement to the facilities we previously had, which were very dated and simply no longer fit for purpose. These new facilities ensure we are well placed to deliver our service to communities, from an operating centre that delivers a modern working environment for our staff who work so hard to keep the area safe. We are all looking forward to coming back to Skelmersdale.”

The front counter will also reopen that day, allowing people people to come in and report an incident, answer their bail conditions, immigration checks and handing over or collecting property.

Officers and developers outside the new station mid-refurbishment

It will be open Monday – Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am – 6pm.

As well as the front counter, the building will provide a base for some of the local policing and response teams and an investigations hub.

The extensive renovation began on the site in 2019 and is part of a planned investment in the constabulary estate to ensure police stations are fit for purpose in order to be able to police the communities they serve effectively and provide a quality service.

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “It's great that this vital policing base at the heart of the community is about to reopen, following this important work that ensures the site is fit for purpose and able to support the work officers and staff do to keep us all safe.

“I am committed to delivering on the public’s priorities that they consistently tell me they want to see addressed, such as anti-social behaviour and criminal gangs.

"Ensuring we keep on top of our estate and ensure it meets our needs, particularly as we see more officers out on our streets through the government uplift programme, is an important part of my role, as I lead the fight against crime in Lancashire.”

The front counter at Ormskirk Police Station will close on Monday December 12 at 6pm with front counter staff moving back to Skelmersdale.