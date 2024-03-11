Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lenny Scott was fatally injured in the incident outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale at around 7.35pm on Thursday February 8.

The 33-year-old from Prescot was taken to hospital for serious gunshot wounds, where he died a short time later.

Lancashire Constabulary have released a video of the father-of-three with two of his children in the hope someone will come forward with information.

Lenny Scott

It’s believed the gunman left the murder scene on an e-bike and headed towards Digmoor in Skelmersdale and then on to Up Holland.

So far four men – all from Liverpool – have been arrested: 34-year-old and a 25-year-old on suspicion of murder, a 37-year-old on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and a 27-year-old on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have all since been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

You can call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1155 of February 9 or submit information or footage via the online portal