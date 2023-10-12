News you can trust since 1853
Skelmersdale teenager sentenced for horrific crossbow attack

A teenager who stabbed another boy in the eye with a crossbow, inflicting serious injuries, has been sentenced to seven years and nine months in custody.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Oct 2023, 18:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 18:06 BST
James Moreton confronted his victim on a footbridge in Skelmersdale and after punching and kicking him in the face, then jabbed the crossbow into his left eye.

Initially, the victim – who was aged 18 – didn’t think he had been seriously injured.

James Moreton
However, he ended up in intensive care and had to be put in an induced coma for six days after contracting meningitis and suffering fractures to his skull and orbital bone.

Moreton, 18, formerly of Fairstead, Skelmersdale, was 17 at the time of the attack in January this year.

After being arrested and charged, he was remanded in custody. While on remand, Moreton tried to get his victim to drop the charges.

The victim was contacted by an associate of Moreton, who made threats and offered money.

Moreton pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and attempting to pervert the course of justice and threats to commit damage against an ex-partner for an unrelated offence again whilst also on remand.

At Preston Crown Court on Wednesday October 11, Moreton was given a custodial sentence of seven years and nine months.

Judge Richard Archer deemed him a dangerous offender which attracted an extended sentence. He will have to serve two thirds of the sentence before being eligible for release.

Det Sgt Lee Jamieson of Lancashire Police said: “The sentence given to Moreton should serve as a deterrent to criminals who use high levels of violence against innocent members of the public.

“Moreton not only went out and committed this violent offence, but while on remand facilitated a course of conduct to try and bribe the victim and threaten him with violence to drop the charges and to threaten to have someone’s house damaged.”