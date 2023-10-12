Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Moreton confronted his victim on a footbridge in Skelmersdale and after punching and kicking him in the face, then jabbed the crossbow into his left eye.

Initially, the victim – who was aged 18 – didn’t think he had been seriously injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Moreton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he ended up in intensive care and had to be put in an induced coma for six days after contracting meningitis and suffering fractures to his skull and orbital bone.

Moreton, 18, formerly of Fairstead, Skelmersdale, was 17 at the time of the attack in January this year.

After being arrested and charged, he was remanded in custody. While on remand, Moreton tried to get his victim to drop the charges.

The victim was contacted by an associate of Moreton, who made threats and offered money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreton pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and attempting to pervert the course of justice and threats to commit damage against an ex-partner for an unrelated offence again whilst also on remand.

At Preston Crown Court on Wednesday October 11, Moreton was given a custodial sentence of seven years and nine months.

Judge Richard Archer deemed him a dangerous offender which attracted an extended sentence. He will have to serve two thirds of the sentence before being eligible for release.

Det Sgt Lee Jamieson of Lancashire Police said: “The sentence given to Moreton should serve as a deterrent to criminals who use high levels of violence against innocent members of the public.