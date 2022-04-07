Sniffer dog helps to find more than 10,000 illicit cigarettes in shops
More than 10,000 illicit cigarettes worth £3,500 were seized during raids.
By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:14 pm
With sniffer dog Ted, Wigan Council’s trading standards team and Leigh neighbourhood policing team discovered them in Leigh town centre shops following anonymous tip-offs from residents.
A council spokesman said: “Illegal tobacco comes with many risks, making it easier for children and young people to buy cigarettes and get hooked on smoking. It is also not regulated so can come with risks to your health.”
Report illegal tobacco sellers to trading standards on 01942 82746 or [email protected]