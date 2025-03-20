A Wigan thug involved in violent scenes in Southport, including throwing missiles and assaulting a police officer, has been jailed for five years.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Kevin Clark travelled from Wigan to Southport to take part in violent disorder on Tuesday July 30. The 34-year-old threw multiple bricks and rocks at officers for a long period of time and showed extreme aggression throughout. He was also responsible for throwing bricks towards officers resulting in grievous bodily harm. Clark, of Brookdale Road in Hindley, was given a five-year custodial sentence at after pleading guilty.

Next to be sentenced was Cornneliu Mihai Magureanu from Birkenhead for his involvement in violent disorder in Liverpool city centre on Saturday 3 August. The 20-year-old was captured on CCTV watching a crowd of people throw missiles at police officers. He threw a rock at the police line and shouted towards the officers. Magureanu, of St Anne's Close, was sentenced to 18 months at Liverpool Crown Court after also pleading guilty.

Det Insp Paula Jones said: “Both men, Clark and Magureanu, displayed shocking behaviour for their involvement in causing violent disorder on Merseyside last summer.

“In particular, Clark’s violent behaviour resulted in the victim requiring surgery to his ankle, physiotherapy and has been left with scars. Clark was not satisfied in taking one officer out, he moved on to another police line and continued his aggressive behaviour attacking them with bricks.

“We continue to identify people and are relentless in pursuing those who took part and brought disgrace to the region.

“We advise anyone else who took part in the disorder to do the right thing and hand themselves in.”

The riots erupted after the murder by Axel Rudakubana of three little girls at a Taylor Swift party in the resort and the injury of many others.

The total of people arrested by Merseyside Police has now reached 184, with 146 charged and 124 people sentenced to a combined 228 years and eight months in prison so far.

Images and footage are still being worked through and anyone with any information should contact officers via the public portal mipp.police.uk or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Latest galleries of people we would like to speak to can be found on the X and Facebook pages, and on the force website.