Spared jail: Wigan motorist gets suspended sentence for flouting driving ban
A 31-year-old Wigan motorist caught at the wheel of a car when banned from driving has been given a suspended prison sentence.
David Houghton, of Crompton Street, was seen driving an Audi A3 on November 23 2022, borough justices heard.
Pleading guilty to breaching the disqualification, he was given a further 12-month ban plus an eight-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 12 months.
Houghton must pay £236 to the courts and victim services.