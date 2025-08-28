Greater Manchester Police recorded more than 200,000 speeding offences in just a year – but they don’t want to say where those offences happened.

And that’s because they fear the most successful devices would then be targeted by vandals – as several have in Wigan in recent years.

The force said its Central Ticket Office processed 201,697 speeding offences in the year ending March 2025.

That works out at an average of more than one speeding offence every three minutes.

A speed camera on Spring Road, Orrell, was sawn down twice before a new one with extra security features was erected

And based on Legal Expert's research, it marks a 21 per cent increase on the 166,436 cases recorded in the force area last year.

Speeding drivers get three points added to their license as a minimum. Reaching 12 points within three years will disqualify them from driving.

The fixed penalty for a speeding offence in Great Britain is £100. It means that Greater Manchester drivers risked a colossal £20,169,700 in potential fines.

The figure given by Greater Manchester Police doesn’t include drivers who were let off with a caution. It also doesn’t cover those who were sent straight to court – which is often the case for the most serious offences.

When asked to confirm the region’s worst roads for speeding offences, the force refused.

Greater Manchester Police’s response to Legal Expert’s request for information under the Freedom of Information Act stated: “Disclosing this information will in effect be providing a league table for our road safety cameras and mobile detection locations which will identify those with the highest detection rates.

“This makes the cameras potential targets for criminal damage resulting in them being out of action thus negatively impacting on our road safety enforcement strategies and putting GM road users at risk.

“It would also identify the locations where our staff undertake mobile enforcement, leaving them open to potential abuse, assault and criminal damage to the vehicles/cameras.”

Recent history suggests that the force has a point.

And in the first eight months of last year, officers had to deal with five attacks on Wigan’s road safety equipment in Orrell, Whelley, Worsley Mesnes and on Wallgate.

There were other attacks on cameras in Chorlton and Burnage.

Cameras were later reinstalled with additions designed to prevent further criminal damage.

However, as well as confirming the number of cases they dealt with, Greater Manchester Police did explain which area the most speeding offences happened in.

That would be Salford, where 46,956 recorded offences was significantly ahead of Wigan (39,461).

Manchester was third in the list, with 27,172 drivers caught out.

Additionally, the force revealed the five highest speeds detected across the year. All of them were close to double the maximum legal speed in the region, which is 70mph.

The highest five speeds detected in Greater Manchester:

146mph

145mph

142mph

139mph

138mph

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Speed limits are enforced for a reason; to keep people safe.

"The consequences of speeding can be devasting and causes heartbreak for families.

“We want people in Greater Manchester to feel safe going about their day-to-day lives while using our roads.”