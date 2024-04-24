Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PCSOs were on patrol in the Spring View area on Tuesday April 23 when they spotted two males riding pillion on a two-wheeler around the area.

On being spotted, the pair tried to get away but the vehicle became stuck in mud and they were forced to abandon it and make their escape on foot.

The seized and soiled bike

Once seized, it was discovered that the bike had been stolen.

Officers across the borough, but especially in the Abram and Bickershaw areas, have been cracking down in recent months on anti-social behaviour involving two and three-wheeled vehicles, some of them off-road being ridden both on highways and across open land, churning up grass, disturbing wildlife, menacing the public and making a lot of noise.

A post on social media from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said that inquiries were ongoing with regard to the escaped riders.