Stolen Wigan digger smashes into parked cars, pedestrian crossing and post office
Householders are counting the cost after the vehicle careered down a street damaging their cars.
The large yellow digger’s wrecking spree on Bickershaw Lane this morning (Tuesday March 4) then continued when it demolished a pedestrian crossing on Walthew Lane and clipped the brickwork on the nearby post office before coming to a standstill.
It is understood that police have since made an arrest. There have been no reports of injuries so far.
Morning rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill by the rampage before 8am, with police sealing off a section of Platt Street and Warrington Road.
Congestion was reported on several surrounding streets but police have now re-opened the roads and the traffic problems are easing.
Post office manageress Karen Hilton said: “I got a call this morning warning me that there was gridlock because a digger had crashed.
"There were reports that it had hit the post office but the pedestrian crossing bore the brunt of the damage, the bulldozer then just catching the corner of the building, taking out a couple of bricks.
"There was police tape around the scene when I arrived and the digger had gone. We were told that the police had got someone for it.”
Earlier resident Amy Kerr had taken to social media to warn locals that the plant machinery had “taken cars out” all the way down Bickershaw Lane and that roads were shut.
Greater Manchester Police have been approached for a comment.