Video footage has emerged of a stolen bulldozer being driven away in Wigan, as people chase after it.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Householders are counting the cost after the vehicle careered down a street damaging their cars.

The large yellow digger’s wrecking spree on Bickershaw Lane this morning (Tuesday March 4) then continued when it demolished a pedestrian crossing on Walthew Lane and clipped the brickwork on the nearby post office before coming to a standstill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that police have since made an arrest. There have been no reports of injuries so far.

Pictures of the bulldozer after it had been on its rampage

Morning rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill by the rampage before 8am, with police sealing off a section of Platt Street and Warrington Road.

Congestion was reported on several surrounding streets but police have now re-opened the roads and the traffic problems are easing.

Post office manageress Karen Hilton said: “I got a call this morning warning me that there was gridlock because a digger had crashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were reports that it had hit the post office but the pedestrian crossing bore the brunt of the damage, the bulldozer then just catching the corner of the building, taking out a couple of bricks.

The aftermath of the final crash with the wrecked pedestrian crossing lights next to Platt Bridge post office whose brickwork was slightly damaged

"There was police tape around the scene when I arrived and the digger had gone. We were told that the police had got someone for it.”

Earlier resident Amy Kerr had taken to social media to warn locals that the plant machinery had “taken cars out” all the way down Bickershaw Lane and that roads were shut.

Greater Manchester Police have been approached for a comment.