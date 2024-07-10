Strangling Wigan stalker avoids immediate jail spell
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan man who initially denied stalking and intentional strangulation but then changed his plea has been spared an immediate jail term.
Darren Vizard, 47, of Norfolk Street, Newtown, finally admitted to stalking a woman between September 15 and December 14 2023, via mobile phone, going to her house and through other people.
He also admitted to part-throttling a woman before the matter could go to trial at Bolton Crown Court.
Returning for sentencing, he was given a 15-month custodial term but it was suspended for 18 months.