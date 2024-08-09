Strangulation and dangerous driving charges brought against 34-year-old
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul Ireson, of Esthwaite Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to face nine charges.
There is one of intentional strangulation and two of common assault alleged to have been committed against a name woman in Turkey on June 13, another of causing the same woman actual bodily harm on June 6 and her assault by beating on July 31.
Ireson is also accused of taking a BMW 318D without the owner's consent, driving it dangerously through the streets of Golborne and without a licence or insurance on August 1.
No pleas have yet been entered.
He was released on conditional bail until he makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on September 6.