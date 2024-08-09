Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Domestic violence and motoring offence charges have been brought against a Wigan borough 34-year-old.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Ireson, of Esthwaite Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to face nine charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is one of intentional strangulation and two of common assault alleged to have been committed against a name woman in Turkey on June 13, another of causing the same woman actual bodily harm on June 6 and her assault by beating on July 31.

Paul Ireson appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court to face a series of motoring and domestic violence charges

Ireson is also accused of taking a BMW 318D without the owner's consent, driving it dangerously through the streets of Golborne and without a licence or insurance on August 1.

No pleas have yet been entered.

He was released on conditional bail until he makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on September 6.