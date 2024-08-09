Strangulation and dangerous driving charges brought against 34-year-old

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Aug 2024, 04:55 GMT
Domestic violence and motoring offence charges have been brought against a Wigan borough 34-year-old.

Paul Ireson, of Esthwaite Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to face nine charges.

There is one of intentional strangulation and two of common assault alleged to have been committed against a name woman in Turkey on June 13, another of causing the same woman actual bodily harm on June 6 and her assault by beating on July 31.

Paul Ireson appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court to face a series of motoring and domestic violence chargesPaul Ireson appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court to face a series of motoring and domestic violence charges
Ireson is also accused of taking a BMW 318D without the owner's consent, driving it dangerously through the streets of Golborne and without a licence or insurance on August 1.

No pleas have yet been entered.

He was released on conditional bail until he makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on September 6.

