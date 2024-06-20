Strangulation, bullying and assault charges brought against Wigan man
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Assault and domestic abuse charges have been brought against a Wigan 42-year-old.
Ibrahim Yusuf, of Sherwood Court, Platt Bridge, stood before Manchester city magistrates charged with causing one named female actual bodily harm on June 15 and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour with her for a year up to that date, and to intentionally strangling and assaulting by beating another named female also on June 15.
The controlling and coercive behaviour is alleged to include repeated assaults and controlling the complainant's finances.