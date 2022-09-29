Streets evacuated by police after ammunition is found in Wigan borough home
Police evacuated homes when ammunition was found at a Wigan borough home after a man threatened to kill himself.
Officers descended on Mersey Street in Leigh on the evening of Wednesday September 28 to conduct a search at an address.
This was after the man, who had discharged himself from hospital, made self-harm threats.
On the discovery of bullets they went round nearby homes in both Mersey Street and Stout Street and asked residents to vacate temporarily.
Once it was established there was nothing else harmful in the property, householders were allowed back indoors.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called 6.50pm on September 29 to a report of concern for a man who had discharged himself from hospital in Bolton making threats to harm himself.
“He was safely detained by us nearby a short time later and, after further inquiries, we searched an address on Mersey Street in Leigh where we found ammunition.