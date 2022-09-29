News you can trust since 1853
Drivers escape without serious injury after Wigan rush hour crash

The occupants of two cars escaped relatively unscathed after colliding during the Wigan rush hour.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:48 am
A white Suzuki Swift and blue Range Rover crashed outside the Old Springs pub on Spring Road, Orrell, at 8.18am on Wednesday September 29.

There were tailbacks and the 640 and 641 services from Diamond Bus were re-routed as the mess was cleared and vehicles towed away.

The damaged Range Rover on Spring Road

Confirming the details, a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “No arrests have been made and no serious injuries have been reported.”

