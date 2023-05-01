News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
1 hour ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
18 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
19 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
22 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
22 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92

Study shows that people living in Greater Manchester are most susceptible to cybercrime

New research has revealed the areas where residents are at highest risk of being victims of cybercrime.

By Matt Pennington
Published 1st May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Cyber security experts CloudTech24 analysed the latest data available from the National Reporting Centre to see which areas reported the highest level of cybercrime for every 10,000 people.

Criminals of this kind seek to exploit human or security vulnerabilites in order to steal passwords, data or money directly through hacking or phishing – bogus emails asking for security infromation and personal details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It found that Greater Manchester is the area with people most at risk, with 1,803 reports made over the last 13 months, equating to 6.33 reports per 10,000 population.

The latest study reveals that Greater Manchester residents are at most risk of being victims of cybercrime.The latest study reveals that Greater Manchester residents are at most risk of being victims of cybercrime.
The latest study reveals that Greater Manchester residents are at most risk of being victims of cybercrime.
Most Popular

In second place is the Kent area, reporting 1,066 crimes during the same period which is equivalent to 5.71 reports per 10,000 residents.

Read More
All the schools and colleges in Wigan which have received Ofsted reports and rat...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With 5.60 reports over the last 13 months, the Metropolitan Police area which covers Greater London comes in third place in the rankings.

In all of these regions, the most widely reported cybercrime was the hacking of social media and email accounts, as well as the hacking of personal information, followed by computer viruses or malware.

A spokesperson for CloudTech24 said: “It’s interesting to see how cybercrime can affect everyone, regardless of location, with the top ten areas being very spread out across the country.

"The data indicates that the most common type of crime is hacking of social media and email, which highlights how important it is for people to be vigilant about online threats, both in their personal lives and at work.”