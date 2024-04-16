Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rab MacDonald, 73, of Broadmead, Parbold, is alleged to have indecently assaulted the same girl 12 times between 1993 and 1998 between the ages of 11 and 16.

On his first appearance at Preston Crown Court he entered not guilty pleas to eight of the charges. He has yet to plead on the other four.

The complainant cannot be named for legal reasons.