Support for £20k appeal after thieves target Wigan borough church
More than 50 York stone paving slabs were stolen from St George’s Church in Tyldesley on Thursday.
It came as a real blow for members of the congregation, who are due to celebrate the church’s 200th anniversary this year.
Coun James Fish has launched an online fund-raising appeal to cover the cost of repairs, which he says will surpass £20,000.
He wrote: “Unfortunately, in the early hours of Thursday, our beloved church was vandalized. Thieves targeted the church’s historic York sandstone pathway, removing over 50 stones. This act of vandalism has resulted in significant damage and the urgent need for repairs, with the restoration costs exceeding £20,000.
“As a close-knit community, we come together in times of need. I am reaching out to you for support to help us restore the pathway and preserve the beauty and dignity of our church ahead of our much-anticipated 200th anniversary celebrations later this year. All funds raised will go directly toward the restoration project.
“Your generosity will help ensure that St George’s continues to be a place of worship, community gathering and celebration for many more years to come. Thank you for your support and understanding during this challenging time.
“Together, we can restore our heritage and keep the spirit of St George’s alive for generations to come.”
Ecclesiastical Insurance is advising other churches to take precautions to ensure they are not targeted.
Jo Whyman, risk management director, said: “Sadly, incidents where churches are being targeted by thieves are all too common, with items such as silver, cash, statues, artwork, furniture and even paving stones, as with this recent incident at St George's Church, being stolen. In many cases this historic stonework is irreplaceable, meaning that not only is there the financial cost associated with replacing the materials, the history linked to their location is lost for future generations as well.
“Our advice to churches and other heritage properties would be to review their security measures in place and to mark slabs and other stone on their properties with a forensic security marking solution, such as SmartWater, to help deter thieves and safeguard their property.”
Donations to the church fund-raising appeal can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/james-fish-1.