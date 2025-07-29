Donations are pouring in towards the £20,000 bill faced by a church targeted by thieves.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50 York stone paving slabs were stolen from St George’s Church in Tyldesley on Thursday.

It came as a real blow for members of the congregation, who are due to celebrate the church’s 200th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun James Fish has launched an online fund-raising appeal to cover the cost of repairs, which he says will surpass £20,000.

More than 50 York stones were stolen from St George's Church in Tyldesley

He wrote: “Unfortunately, in the early hours of Thursday, our beloved church was vandalized. Thieves targeted the church’s historic York sandstone pathway, removing over 50 stones. This act of vandalism has resulted in significant damage and the urgent need for repairs, with the restoration costs exceeding £20,000.

“As a close-knit community, we come together in times of need. I am reaching out to you for support to help us restore the pathway and preserve the beauty and dignity of our church ahead of our much-anticipated 200th anniversary celebrations later this year. All funds raised will go directly toward the restoration project.

“Your generosity will help ensure that St George’s continues to be a place of worship, community gathering and celebration for many more years to come. Thank you for your support and understanding during this challenging time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, we can restore our heritage and keep the spirit of St George’s alive for generations to come.”

Ecclesiastical Insurance is advising other churches to take precautions to ensure they are not targeted.

Jo Whyman, risk management director, said: “Sadly, incidents where churches are being targeted by thieves are all too common, with items such as silver, cash, statues, artwork, furniture and even paving stones, as with this recent incident at St George's Church, being stolen. In many cases this historic stonework is irreplaceable, meaning that not only is there the financial cost associated with replacing the materials, the history linked to their location is lost for future generations as well.

“Our advice to churches and other heritage properties would be to review their security measures in place and to mark slabs and other stone on their properties with a forensic security marking solution, such as SmartWater, to help deter thieves and safeguard their property.”

Donations to the church fund-raising appeal can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/james-fish-1.