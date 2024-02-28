Suspect tries to run away from police in Wigan – despite wearing a hi-vis jacket
and live on Freeview channel 276
After being stopped by the Special constables, the man bolted from the vehicle and attempted to evade officers – even though he was wearing high-visibility clothing.
According to a post by GMP Wigan West on their Facebook page, the man “decided to try his hand at some Parkour” before being detained by patrols.
The post added: “He was unable to provide any valid insurance for the vehicle, or even a driving licence.
“Further inquiries on the male showed that he was wanted for three offences (which would explain his sudden interest in the outdoor activities!).
" The male was then arrested so that he could attend the next available court date.”