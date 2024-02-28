News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Suspect tries to run away from police in Wigan – despite wearing a hi-vis jacket

A driver who was stopped by police was found to be wanted for three outstanding offences.
By Alan Weston
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After being stopped by the Special constables, the man bolted from the vehicle and attempted to evade officers – even though he was wearing high-visibility clothing.

Read More
Wigan borough man accused of stalking must wait until November for trial

According to a post by GMP Wigan West on their Facebook page, the man “decided to try his hand at some Parkour” before being detained by patrols.

Police genericPolice generic
Police generic
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The post added: “He was unable to provide any valid insurance for the vehicle, or even a driving licence.

“Further inquiries on the male showed that he was wanted for three offences (which would explain his sudden interest in the outdoor activities!).

" The male was then arrested so that he could attend the next available court date.”