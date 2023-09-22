Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers had gone to premises above a food shop on Railway Road, Leigh, to execute an arrest warrant.

But while the suspect wasn’t there, they instead came across a large quantity of tobacco, vapes and stamps, all thought to be counterfeit, and together estimated to be worth around £80,000.

All the goods were seized following the raid on Sunday September 10.

GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley have since given a breakdown of what was taken:

Illicit tobacco – a mixture of illegal imported and fakes- 5,168 packs – (value £31,000);

Illegal disposable vapes - 1,305 (value £13,000);

Suspected counterfeit stamps – 22,500 (value £36,000).