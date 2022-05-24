The man, in his fifties, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers at an address in Prestatyn, North Wales, on Monday May 23.

In co-ordinated strikes supported by officers from North Wales Police, a second man, in his 60s, was arrested at another address in Prestatyn.

A third man, an Albanian national aged 28, was arrested by Cheshire Police on the M6.

The National Crime Agency says it has been involved in a complex operation

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cultivate and distribute cannabis and money laundering.

It is believed the crime group has links to a Western Balkans OCG which facilitates the illegal entry of Albanian nationals into the UK.

Once in the country, the migrants work in the OCG’s cannabis farms, it is believed.

Wanted: Trevor Williams

As part of the investigation three cannabis farms were previously discovered with Albanian migrants working there.

They were in Blackpool Leigh and Prestatyn.

NCA officers are appealing for information to trace Albanian national Jeton Memia, 29, who has links to Manchester and Southend in Essex.

Officers are also appealing for information to trace Trevor Williams, 61, of Ruthin, North Wales.

Wanted: Jeton Memia

During searches connected to yesterday’s arrests, officers discovered two RIBS (rigid inflatable boats), quantities of cash, crack cocaine and cannabis and drugs paraphernalia associated with cannabis farms.

NCA operations manager Julie Booker said: “This is a complex investigation into organised crime groups that have been running cannabis farms across the country and facilitating illegal migrants into the UK to work in them.

“We are appealing for information to help trace two men who we want to speak to as part of our investigation.

“We believe these arrests will have significantly disrupted the crime groups and their ability to operate.”