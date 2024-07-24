Suspended jail term for Wigan man who assaulted two people
A Wigan man who attacked two people on the same day has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Martin Ready, 44, of Riley Square, Scholes, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mansoor Ahmed and a police officer on October 21.
He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and must do six months of alcohol treatment and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was ordered to pay £250 compensation.