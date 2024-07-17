Suspended prison sentence for man who breached restraining order five times
A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted breaching a restraining order five times.
Scott Worgan, 45, of Little Pasture, Westleigh, pleaded guilty to five counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed on conviction.
The offences happened on June 4 and 11, and July 4, 5 and 13 and all involved him going to an address from which he was banned by a restraining order handed down by magistrates in May.
Justices decided to jail him for a total of 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
He must undergo six months of alcohol treatment, attend 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 prosecution costs.