Suspended prison sentence for thief who took boilers worth £3k from Wigan property

Marc Hope, 40, of Kingsley Street, Leigh, admitted entering a property on Glastonbury Avenue, Lowton, as a trespasser and stealing between April 2 and 3, 2020.

He was given a 26-week prison sentence, with magistrates citing the significant level of planning, emotional impact on the victim and considerable damage caused to the premises – but they suspended it for 12 months due to the "realistic prospect of rehabilitation".