Suspended prison sentence for thief who took boilers worth £3k from Wigan property
A man who stole two boilers worth £3,000 has been given a suspended prison sentence.
By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:30 pm
Marc Hope, 40, of Kingsley Street, Leigh, admitted entering a property on Glastonbury Avenue, Lowton, as a trespasser and stealing between April 2 and 3, 2020.
He was given a 26-week prison sentence, with magistrates citing the significant level of planning, emotional impact on the victim and considerable damage caused to the premises – but they suspended it for 12 months due to the "realistic prospect of rehabilitation".
He must pay £3,000 compensation.