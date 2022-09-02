News you can trust since 1853
Suspended prison sentence for thief who took boilers worth £3k from Wigan property

A man who stole two boilers worth £3,000 has been given a suspended prison sentence.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:30 pm

Marc Hope, 40, of Kingsley Street, Leigh, admitted entering a property on Glastonbury Avenue, Lowton, as a trespasser and stealing between April 2 and 3, 2020.

He was given a 26-week prison sentence, with magistrates citing the significant level of planning, emotional impact on the victim and considerable damage caused to the premises – but they suspended it for 12 months due to the "realistic prospect of rehabilitation".

He must pay £3,000 compensation.