Suspended prison sentence for Wigan carer who stole £28,500 from vulnerable woman

Carrie Chadwick, 41, of Alder Avenue, Pemberton, admitted taking money from Elizabeth Lancaster during an earlier court hearing.
A judge at Bolton Crown Court has now handed down a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, along with 50 rehabilitation activity days and 240 hours of unpaid work.
Chadwick had previously been charged with neglecting the vulnerable woman and stealing from a man, but those charges were dropped.