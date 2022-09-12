Suspended prison sentence for Wigan man who stalked woman and threatened to share private photograph
A man who admitted stalking a woman and threatening to share a private photograph or film has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Ian Dickinson, 57, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, sent text messages to a woman, turned up at her home uninvited, threatened to share the photograph and caused £100 worth of damage to her kitchen floor.
He had denied carrying out the offences – which happened between May 6 and 13 – but later changed his pleas to guilty.
Most Popular
-
1
Police step up patrols after woman walking her dog was sexually assaulted at Wigan beauty spot
-
2
REWIND: Wigan night out 20 years ago
-
3
Wigan family of seven evicted from rented property struggle to find a new home
-
4
Creative tribute to the Queen appears outside post office in Wigan
-
5
Trial date in 2023 for Wigan man accused of making unwanted contact with woman
Wigan justices imposed a 23-week prison sentence due to the seriousness of the crimes and the distress caused to the woman and her daughter over several days, but suspended it for 18 months.
Dickinson must have mental health treatment for six months, attend 10 days of rehabilitation activities and do 100 hours of unpaid work.
A restraining order was imposed which bans him from contacting the woman and her daughter for two years.
He must pay £1,100 compensation, £310 prosecution costs and £122 victim surcharge.