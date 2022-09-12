Suspended prison sentence for Wigan man who stalked woman and threatened to share private photograph

Ian Dickinson, 57, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, sent text messages to a woman, turned up at her home uninvited, threatened to share the photograph and caused £100 worth of damage to her kitchen floor.

He had denied carrying out the offences – which happened between May 6 and 13 – but later changed his pleas to guilty.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan justices imposed a 23-week prison sentence due to the seriousness of the crimes and the distress caused to the woman and her daughter over several days, but suspended it for 18 months.

Dickinson must have mental health treatment for six months, attend 10 days of rehabilitation activities and do 100 hours of unpaid work.

A restraining order was imposed which bans him from contacting the woman and her daughter for two years.