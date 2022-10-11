News you can trust since 1853
Suspended prison sentence for Wigan man who was passenger in stolen car driven dangerously

A Wigan man who admitted being a passenger in a stolen car that was driven dangerously has been given a suspended prison sentence.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Gavin Barker, 36, of Enid Place, Bamfurlong, allowed himself to be carried in a Toyota Aygo, which had been taken without the owner's consent.

The vehicle went hurtling along Lancaster Avenue, Bridge Street, Market Street, Warrington Road, Lily Lane and Bryn Gates Lane without any regard for the safety of pedestrians or other motorists on April 11 last year.

Bolton Crown Court

The vehicle was later recovered and an investigation was carried out by police.

He pleaded guilty to being a passenger in a car that was driven dangerously when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court earlier this year.

Barker’s case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, but was delayed due to the barristers’ strike.

A judge has now imposed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.