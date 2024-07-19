Suspended prison sentence for Wigan thief who stole van two years ago

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
A 21-year-old man who stole a van more than two years ago has been given a suspended prison sentence.

William Ealey, of School Street, Golborne, pleaded guilty to the theft of the Peugeot Expert van, worth £19,500, on March 7, 2022.

Justices imposed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court this week.

Ealey must do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 prosecution costs.

