Suspended prison sentence for Wigan thief who stole van two years ago
A 21-year-old man who stole a van more than two years ago has been given a suspended prison sentence.
William Ealey, of School Street, Golborne, pleaded guilty to the theft of the Peugeot Expert van, worth £19,500, on March 7, 2022.
Justices imposed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court this week.
Ealey must do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 prosecution costs.