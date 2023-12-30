News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Suspended prison sentence given to Wigan man caught at the wheel when banned

A suspended prison sentence has been given to a Wigan man caught driving while disqualified.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Scott Thompson, 34, of Medlock Way, Platt Bridge, pleaded guilty to driving a Dacia Duster on Ribble Road, Platt Bridge, on December 15.

Read More
Watch as a new Haigh Hall gate is cast

Wigan justices imposed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete 20 days’ rehabilitation activities.

Scott Thompson was spotted driving a Dacia Duster in Platt Brdge when disqualifed from drivingScott Thompson was spotted driving a Dacia Duster in Platt Brdge when disqualifed from driving
Scott Thompson was spotted driving a Dacia Duster in Platt Brdge when disqualifed from driving
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thompson was also charged with stealing several bags of cement, two boxes of manhole steps, paving stones and door hinges worth around £1,100 from Gleeson Homes the same day.

He must pay £250 compensation.