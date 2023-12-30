Suspended prison sentence given to Wigan man caught at the wheel when banned
A suspended prison sentence has been given to a Wigan man caught driving while disqualified.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scott Thompson, 34, of Medlock Way, Platt Bridge, pleaded guilty to driving a Dacia Duster on Ribble Road, Platt Bridge, on December 15.
Wigan justices imposed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete 20 days’ rehabilitation activities.
Thompson was also charged with stealing several bags of cement, two boxes of manhole steps, paving stones and door hinges worth around £1,100 from Gleeson Homes the same day.