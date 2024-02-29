Andrea Mullins, from Worsley Green in Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to admit breaching a disqualification from driving, driving without insurance and giving a reading of 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when she was stopped by police on January 8 in Leigh.

The legal drink-drive limit is 35 microgrammes. Justices were told that this was the second time she had been caught over the limit and that the original ban had only recently been imposed when she failed to observe it. Mullins was given a six-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months. She has now been banned from the road for 40 months and must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 in court costs.