Suspended sentence for Wigan man found armed with a knife on housing estate

A Wigan man caught carrying a knife and drugs on Christmas Eve has been given a suspended prison sentence.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Lewis Dunn, 25, of the Oak Hotel in Wigan, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife and class A drug cocaine on Avon Road, Norley, on December 24.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Lewis Dunn admitted to being armed with a knife on Avon Road, Norley
Dunn is also subject to supervision for 16 months, must attend the Thinking Skills programme for 26 days, do 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.