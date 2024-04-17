Suspended sentence for Wigan man found armed with a knife on housing estate
A Wigan man caught carrying a knife and drugs on Christmas Eve has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Lewis Dunn, 25, of the Oak Hotel in Wigan, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife and class A drug cocaine on Avon Road, Norley, on December 24.
Wigan magistrates imposed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Dunn is also subject to supervision for 16 months, must attend the Thinking Skills programme for 26 days, do 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work.