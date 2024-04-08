Suspended sentence for Wigan man who had library of indecent child images
A young Wigan man who admitted making and distributing indecent images of children has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.
Kieran Atkinson, 20, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to creating images, 212 of which fell into the most serious category of abuse - A - plus 186 category B pictures and 208 category C between March 2014 and June 2022.
He further admitted to possessing and distributing a banned picture of a child.