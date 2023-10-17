Suspended sentence for Wigan man who used threatening words or behaviour at Salford Crescent station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brett Connor, 31, of Hey Street, Ince, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards both Scott Boon and Jamie Lee Kirkham, making them believe violence would be used.

The incident took place at Salford Crescent railway station on November 16, 2022.

Salford Crescent railway station

He pleaded guilty to the two offences and also admitted breaching his bail conditions by failing to attend magistrates’ court on August 30.

Connor has now been jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

He was told to attend an accredited programme for 31 days, do 100 hours of unpaid work and complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities.