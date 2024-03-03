Suspended sentence: Wigan motorist three-times over the alcohol limit spared immediate jail spell
A Wigan motorist who was more than three times over the drink-drive limit has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Sean Ryder, 40, of Sawyer Drive, Ashton, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a car on December 15 with 127mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, over the legal limit of 35mcg.
Wigan magistrates imposed a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Ryder must also abstain from alcohol for 120 days, do 15 days of rehabilitation activities, and pay a £154 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.