Teen arrested in Wigan borough double shooting probe

The 19-year-old man was detained following a firearms incident on Hawthorn Grove in Leigh on the evening of Wednesday January 26.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a warrant was executed on Maple Crescent in Leigh on Thursday.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Hawthorn Grove where the shootings took place

At around 5.45pm on Wednesday, police were called by the ambulance service responding to an incident on Hawthorn Grove, Leigh.

Officers attended and established that a property had been shot at. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

A short time later, officers attended to a man in his 30s who had been found collapsed on Shadwell Grove, Leigh, who also had injuries from a firearm discharge.

His injuries are now believed to have been inflicted during the incident on Hawthorn Grove.

Shadwell Grove where the older man was found collapsed

Both men currently remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Chief Supt Emily Higham, GMP Wigan's district commander, said: "We understand that this incident will cause some concern for those living in the area.

"We will continue to have reassurance patrols in place across the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns should approach our officers.

"We do believe that injuries sustained by both men occurred at one location.

"This appears to be a targeted incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community.

"While we have made an arrest, our enquiries are still very much ongoing.

"Anyone with information relating to this incident - no matter how small it may be - can prove vital in our investigation.

"We’d encourage those with information to speak to police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact police on 0161 856 9101 or 0943 quoting 2599 26/01/22 or the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.