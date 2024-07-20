Teen charged in connection with Wigan town centre stabbing
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A teenager has been charged following a stabbing in Wigan town centre.
Esmaeel Mohammed, 19, of Avon Road, Norley, is accused of robbery, section 18 wounding, burglary, possession of a bladed article and affray.
He was due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today.
The charges relate to an incident on Market Street on Thursday afternoon which saw a 19-year-old man injured in a stabbing.
His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
A 30-year-old man who was also arrested has been bailed pending further investigations.