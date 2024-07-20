Teen charged in connection with Wigan town centre stabbing

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Jul 2024, 16:48 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 17:24 BST
A teenager has been charged following a stabbing in Wigan town centre.

Esmaeel Mohammed, 19, of Avon Road, Norley, is accused of robbery, section 18 wounding, burglary, possession of a bladed article and affray.

He was due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today.

The charges relate to an incident on Market Street on Thursday afternoon which saw a 19-year-old man injured in a stabbing.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A 30-year-old man who was also arrested has been bailed pending further investigations.

