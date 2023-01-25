News you can trust since 1853
Teen in court after boy hit in eye with crossbow

A teenager has been charged after a boy was seriously hurt when he was hit in the eye with a crossbow.

By Gaynor Clarke
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Police said a teenage boy was “jabbed” in the eye on a footbridge near Glenburn Road and Windrows, in Skelmersdale, on January 10.

A 17-year-old from Skelmersdale was arrested and has now been charged with section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today.