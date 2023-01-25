Wigan man among two suspects detained by police and dog after night-time pursuit
A Wigan man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences after a police pursuit in the early hours.
Police officers saw a suspected stolen BMW with no registration plate being driven at high speed from Knowsley Industrial Park towards Kirkby at around 12.10am on Wednesday.
The car failed to stop, so police started a pursuit and the car was found a short time later on Shaldon Walk.
With the help of police dog Quga, two men were detained in a garden on Lindby Close.
Police say various items were found in the vehicle, including a crowbar, drill and cash.
A 30-year old man from Ince was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, possession of criminal property, failing to stop and driving without a licence.
A 27-year-old man from Whiston was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft.
Both men were taken to a police station for questioning.