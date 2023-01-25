News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man among two suspects detained by police and dog after night-time pursuit

A Wigan man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences after a police pursuit in the early hours.

By Gaynor Clarke
45 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police officers saw a suspected stolen BMW with no registration plate being driven at high speed from Knowsley Industrial Park towards Kirkby at around 12.10am on Wednesday.

The car failed to stop, so police started a pursuit and the car was found a short time later on Shaldon Walk.

Police dog Quga helped officers to detain two men
With the help of police dog Quga, two men were detained in a garden on Lindby Close.

Police say various items were found in the vehicle, including a crowbar, drill and cash.

A 30-year old man from Ince was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, possession of criminal property, failing to stop and driving without a licence.

A 27-year-old man from Whiston was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft.

Police found cash in the car

Both men were taken to a police station for questioning.