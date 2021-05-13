Teenager admits to four motoring offences
A teen has admitted to four motoring offences.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 11:05 am
Updated
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 11:06 am
Anthony McKevitt, 18, of Lancaster Avenue, Tyldesley, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to driving a Peugeot 106 carelessly, failing to stop for a police officer and driving without a licence or insurance.
Nine penalty points were put on his licence and in total he must pay £299 in fines, court costs and a victim services surcharge.
