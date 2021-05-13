Teenager admits to four motoring offences

A teen has admitted to four motoring offences.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 11:05 am
Updated Thursday, 13th May 2021, 11:06 am

Anthony McKevitt, 18, of Lancaster Avenue, Tyldesley, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to driving a Peugeot 106 carelessly, failing to stop for a police officer and driving without a licence or insurance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Nine penalty points were put on his licence and in total he must pay £299 in fines, court costs and a victim services surcharge.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse