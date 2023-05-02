Teenager among six people arrested as fight breaks out after Wigan Athletic and Reading match

Police say a number of supporters were involved in “violent disorder” at around 5pm on Saturday, after the 1-1 draw which confirmed Latics’ relegation from the Championship.

It happened in a car park near Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium and on the A33 near a KFC restaurant on Reading Gate Retail Park.

Police are investigating what happened

Six males aged 13 to 23 were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Police did not disclose whether the suspects were from the Wigan or Reading areas.

They are appealing for anyone who saw the fight to come forward as they continue to look into what happened.

PC Steve Mountain, from Thames Valley Police, said: “This incident occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s Championship match between Reading and Wigan Athletic.

“Sadly, a number of individuals engaged in an incident of violent disorder and several arrests were made.

“Although this incident involved a minority of spectators from the game, it was a significant incident of disorder and we are investigating the circumstances.

“I would appeal to anybody who witnessed the incident, or who may have mobile phone or dash-cam footage of the incident, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230186691.”