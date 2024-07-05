Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been arrested after Wigan police launch a murder investigtion following the death of a pensioner.

Officers responded to reports that an elderly man had been found with serious injuries on Royal Drive in Leigh on Friday June 28.

They attended the scene and determine that the man’s injuries were not believed to be suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was taken to hospital for further treatment, but over the ensuing days his condition deteriorated and he, sadly, passed away on the morning of July 3.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them at this difficult time.

Inquiries into his injuries prompted Greater Manchester Police to launch a murder investigation.

Specialist detectives from the Major Incident Team have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to concerns around the initial response to the report on Friday June 28, GMP’s Professional Standards Directorate is conducting further inquiries into the response.

Det Chief Insp Andrew Naismith, from the Major Incident Team, said: “Firstly my thoughts, and the thoughts of the investigation team, are with our victim’s family at this devastating time.

“There are a number of enquiries being conducted to establish the events that occurred in the lead up to this tragic incident, but the arrest this evening is an important step in our investigation and providing justice for our victim’s family and friends.

“I’m sure that news of this nature will also be concerning for our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have deployed additional officers to the area whilst we conduct further inquiries, if you have any questions, or something you would like to share with us, please do not hesitate to speak to them.

“This incident happened in a residential area, so we are appealing to anyone who may live nearby, or who was in the area on Friday June 28 between 10.30–11.30pm, to please get in touch with us directly.

"We believe the man was assaulted in the street, and that someone out there knows more about this incident.

“Any information you may have, no matter how small it may seem, might be crucial to our investigation and help a grieving family get the answers they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 743 quoting log 1379 of 02/07/24.