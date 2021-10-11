Teenager arrested in Wigan during murder probe is released on bail
A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail as investigations continue.
The teenager was detained in Wigan on Thursday by officers from Greater Manchester Police's tactical vehicle interception unit and questioned about the death of Thomas Williamson.
A police spokesman confirmed on Monday morning that he had been bailed pending further inquiries.
Mr Williamson, 30, was pronounced dead after police were called to an incident on Charles Street in Tyldesley at around 1.30am on Saturday, September 25.
Police have since revealed he had suffered multiple stab wounds.
An 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been bailed.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released under investigation.
Police are continuing to establish what happened and are appealing for anyone with information or video footage to contact them.
Information can be submitted through the force's online portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21L18-PO1. Alternatively, call the major incident team on 0161 856 6777 or use the LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk, quoting log 280 of September 25.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here