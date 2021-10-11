Teenager arrested in Wigan during murder probe is released on bail

The teenager was detained in Wigan on Thursday by officers from Greater Manchester Police's tactical vehicle interception unit and questioned about the death of Thomas Williamson.

A police spokesman confirmed on Monday morning that he had been bailed pending further inquiries.

Mr Williamson, 30, was pronounced dead after police were called to an incident on Charles Street in Tyldesley at around 1.30am on Saturday, September 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Williamson

Police have since revealed he had suffered multiple stab wounds.

An 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been bailed.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released under investigation.

Police are continuing to establish what happened and are appealing for anyone with information or video footage to contact them.

Information can be submitted through the force's online portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21L18-PO1. Alternatively, call the major incident team on 0161 856 6777 or use the LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk, quoting log 280 of September 25.