Officers out on additional foot patrol as part of Operation Centurion arrested the teenager after stopping and frisking him in Skelmersdale at around 3.30pm on Tuesday February 13.

They say that following a search, 40 snap bags of what is believed to be a Class A drug, cannabis, around £1,000 in cash and mobile phones were seized.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He remains in custody

Sgt Luke Newman from West Lancashire Task Force said: “Anti-social behaviour can take many forms – including drug dealing in residential areas, damage, graffiti, and the anti-social use of vehicles. What they all have in common is that they are a blight on our communities, and we will not tolerate it in West Lancashire.

“We will continue to work with our partner agencies to tackle the issues and concerns of our communities and make people feel safe in their homes and on the streets.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said:"Op Centurion is stepping up our fight against ASB in our communities. The Constabulary's dedicated ASB, Prevention and Problem-Solving Command is now operational and working with our partners to find long term solutions to address the underlying issues that cause ASB.

"I'm absolutely committed to cracking down on anti-social behaviour and I will continue to work closely with the Chief Constable to ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to get tough on ASB and keep our communities safe."

Operation Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, delivering his Fighting Crime Plan priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of our partners.

You can report to police by calling 101 or reporting online. Always dial 999 in an emergency.